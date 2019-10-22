|
|
KARBOWSKI
JOSEPH
October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Daniela. Loving father of Gregory (Jo-Ann). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Allison, Christopher and Emily, as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Wednesday eve 7 PM - 9 PM at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12:30 P.M. in the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel. Inter Czestochowa Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Adalbert Church preferred.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019