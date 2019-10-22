Home

Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel
October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Daniela. Loving father of Gregory (Jo-Ann). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Allison, Christopher and Emily, as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Wednesday eve 7 PM - 9 PM at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12:30 P.M. in the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel. Inter Czestochowa Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Adalbert Church preferred.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019
