McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
3667 Midvale Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
3667 Midvale Ave
View Map
KATARYNICK
JOSEPH
February 23, 2019, age 99, formerly from East Falls. Beloved husband of the late Theodora. Loving father of Paula and Joanne (J.R. Russ). Also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne Stanley, brother-in-law Fred Michini (Joan) and two nephews, Fred Silvadgio and Joseph Silvadgio (Rose). Mr. Katarynick served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Friends may call to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., on Wed. Feb. 27, 9 to 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in Joe's memory may be given to , 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Phila. Pa. 19144.

MCILVAINE FUNERAL HOME 215-844-0211

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019
