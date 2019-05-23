Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
KNIGHT
JOSEPH, Ph.D


May 22, 2019, 95, was a psychologist for the Phila. Board of Education and later provided disability assessments for the State until his retire-ment at age 86. Much loved for his sense of humor and positive attitude, Joe enjoyed an active social life and exercising with his buddies at the Holy Redeemer gym. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Knight (nee Lacktman), children Pamela and Steven, daughter-in-law May, and grandchildren Lisa, Lillian, and Charles.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at 9:30 A.M. precisely on Friday, May 24, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment will be at Forest Hills/Shalom Memorial Park, 25 Byberry Rd, Hunting-don Valley, PA. Luncheon to follow at Ben & Irv's Deli, 1962 County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019
