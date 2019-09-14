|
|
KOLB
JOSEPH
Age 82, of Wildwood, formerly NE Philadelphia, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. Survived by wife Dorothy, daughters Linda O'Donnell and Deborah (John) Kinniry, son Michael Kolb, "Pop" to Casey and Ryan O'Donnell, and Devin and Megan Kinniry, and 4 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Katherine of Siena RC Church, 9700 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 A.M.; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11A.M. In honor of Joey's spirit, please, no black attire at his funeral service. Condolences can be shared at
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019