Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KOLB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH KOLB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH KOLB Notice
KOLB
JOSEPH


Age 82, of Wildwood, formerly NE Philadelphia, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. Survived by wife Dorothy, daughters Linda O'Donnell and Deborah (John) Kinniry, son Michael Kolb, "Pop" to Casey and Ryan O'Donnell, and Devin and Megan Kinniry, and 4 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Katherine of Siena RC Church, 9700 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 A.M.; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11A.M. In honor of Joey's spirit, please, no black attire at his funeral service. Condolences can be shared at

www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.