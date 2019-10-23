Home

JOSEPH L. GOLDING

Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Lea (nee Grimaldi). Devoted father of Francine Rutkowski. Loving Poppi of Alexandra and Joseph Rutkowski. Brother of Robert (Rose) Golding and the late Felice DiChristinzi, Anna Marie "Mary" Ostruski, and Gabriel "Robbie" DiChristinzi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's. 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made to Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, 21 S. University Ave., Phila., PA 19104.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
