Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PALMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH L. PALMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH L. PALMA Notice
PALMA
JOSEPH L.


Age 76 of Langhorne, passed away Monday October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (DeLiso) Palma. Father of Joseph L. Jr. (Tina), Anthony T. (Jeanette), Angela Warman (Kenneth) and John S. (Allison); brother of Nicander (Suzanne); also survived by 10 grand-children; Haley, Domonique, Lindsay, Kenny, Dante, Jack, Will, Laura, Amber and Blake. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday eve from 6 to 8 P.M. at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 and on Friday morning from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, Pa 19020 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now