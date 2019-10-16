|
|
PALMA
JOSEPH L.
Age 76 of Langhorne, passed away Monday October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (DeLiso) Palma. Father of Joseph L. Jr. (Tina), Anthony T. (Jeanette), Angela Warman (Kenneth) and John S. (Allison); brother of Nicander (Suzanne); also survived by 10 grand-children; Haley, Domonique, Lindsay, Kenny, Dante, Jack, Will, Laura, Amber and Blake. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday eve from 6 to 8 P.M. at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 and on Friday morning from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, Pa 19020 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019