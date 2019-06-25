Home

JOSEPH L. SPAAR M.D.

JOSEPH L. SPAAR M.D. Notice
SPAAR
JOSEPH L., M.D.


Of Phila., PA, after a very fulfilled life, filled with much love, support and caring of his family and patients, passed away on Sat. June 22, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Zoraida Fiol-Silva, M.D. and sister, Kathi Cassidy. The family will receive guests Thurs. evening 6 - 8 P.M. and Fri. morning 9 - 9:45 A.M. in Old St. Joseph's Church, 321 Willings Alley, Phila., PA 19106, where his Funeral Mass will celebrated on Fri. June 28th at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Jefferson Colon and Rectal Research and Education Fund.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019
