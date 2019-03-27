LEWANDOWSKI

JOSEPH

Passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 86. At the time of his death he was a resident of the Lutheran Community at Telford PA. John was a U.S. Army veteran and retired employee of A&P Company and Occidental Petroleum (Burlington NJ plant).

John was born and raised in the Bridesburg section of Philadel-phia, became a resident of Roebling NJ, where he raised his family and retired to Florida and then returned to the Greater Philadelphia area in 2009. John was a fervent Phillies fan, and while not watching baseball enjoy-ed fishing and cultivating orchids.

He is the husband of the late Rosemarie (nee Stockette); loving father of Paul (Rhonda), Julia Lewandowski, Karen Brennan (Terrence) and the late Phillip. Grandpop to Colleen, Christian, and Keegan, dear brother of Dorothy Klakowicz and Robert Lewandowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11 A.M., Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Horn-berger Ave., Roebling NJ 08554. Int. Holy Assumption Cem. burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary