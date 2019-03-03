|
LIBERATOSCIOLI
JOSEPH "JOEY"
Son of the late Adamo and Anna Liberatoscioli, on Januaury 22, 2019. Brother of Catherine Thomas, Roberta McKean, Elanine Harkins, Joanne Grecia (John) Dante (Kathy), Gloria Cleveland, Leonard (Michelle), Lorie, Richard and Celeste and the late Robert, Louis (Bea), Loretta, Adam Jr.: also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 36 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore PA 19003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eldernet of Lower Merion or .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019