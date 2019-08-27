Home

Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd.
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd.
Sewell, NJ
View Map
JOSEPH M. CERICOLA

JOSEPH M. CERICOLA Notice
CERICOLA
JOSEPH M.
On August 25, 2019, of Washing-ton Twp. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dee" (nee D'Orazio). Dear brother of Terry Stillwell (Roscoe). Joe served his country in the United States Navy, retiring as Master Chief in charge of 4 Naval Districts.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9:30 to 11 A.M., at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Church at the above address.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
