CORLEY
REV. MONSIGNOR JOSEPH M.
72, Pastor of Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Darby, went home to God Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Villa St. Joseph, sur-rounded by family and friends who loved him. Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Andrew and Gertrude (nee Pheifer) Corley. He was also predeceased by his brother Andrew B. "Bud" Corley.
The reception of the Body will be held Tuesday, July 2nd, 4 P.M. at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. A Viewing will follow from 4 - 6:30 P.M. and a Mass for the Parishioners will begin at 7 P.M. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap. will celebrate the Funeral Mass Wednesday July 3rd, 11 A.M. preceded by a Viewing after 9 A.M. in the Church.
He is survived by his brother Fred (Marge) Corley, nieces and nephews, David, Bill (Carolyn), Jennifer (Mike), Deann (Bill), Marissa, Jessica, Johnathan, Michelle, Patrick, Mitchell, and Maddie. Interment will be Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem Twp., Bucks County.
Arrs. are by MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Darby & Aldan, PA. Online condol-ences and obituary at
www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019