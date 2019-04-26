Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH D'AQUINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. D'AQUINO Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH M. D'AQUINO Jr. Notice
D'AQUINO
JOSEPH M. JR.
April 25, 2019, Beloved husband of Rita (nee Larkin). Loving father of Joseph D., III. Brother of the late Alphonso, John, and Louise. Also survived by many loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.