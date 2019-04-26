|
|
D'AQUINO
JOSEPH M. JR.
April 25, 2019, Beloved husband of Rita (nee Larkin). Loving father of Joseph D., III. Brother of the late Alphonso, John, and Louise. Also survived by many loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019