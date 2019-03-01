|
DiANTONIO
JOSEPH M.
February 27, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Vinci), devoted father of Ann DiAntonio (James Trinacria) and the late Anthony DiAntonio, loving grandfather of Gabrielle. Dear brother of Florence Hamill and the late Angelo DiAntonio and Lucille Bettis. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday March 2nd, 12 Noon to 12:50 P.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila. 19116. Funeral Mass to begin 1 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 in Joseph's memory.
