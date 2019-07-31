Home

More Obituaries for JOSEPH HAVEL
JOSEPH M. HAVEL

JOSEPH M. HAVEL Notice
HAVEL
JOSEPH M.
of North Carolina died on July 25, 2019, age 70, formerly from Phila. and Perkasie. Beloved father of Alexandra "Lexy" Havel Smith (Matthew) and dearest partner to Lois R. Hall. Also survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 10-11 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 followed by Services 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials in Joe's name may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Phila., PA 19103.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
