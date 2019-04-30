|
|
LAGANA
JOSEPH M.
Passed away on April 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Elsie Capitano; loving brother of Mario Lagana and Michael Lagana; uncle of Mario Lagana III; grandfather of Christopher and Ajah. Also survived by loving cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Prayer Service on THURSDAY morning 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Prayer Service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019