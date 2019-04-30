Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LAGANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. LAGANA

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH M. LAGANA Notice
LAGANA
JOSEPH M.
Passed away on April 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Elsie Capitano; loving brother of Mario Lagana and Michael Lagana; uncle of Mario Lagana III; grandfather of Christopher and Ajah. Also survived by loving cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Prayer Service on THURSDAY morning 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Prayer Service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now