Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
JOSEPH M. McKEEVER Notice
McKEEVER
JOSEPH M.


On Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynda (nee Hector). Dear father of Tiffany. Loving grandfather of Paulie. Devoted brother of John (DeeDee), Thomas (Jeanne), Edward (Maryanne), Terry (Sue), Joanne O'Donnell (Dick), Dennis (Barb), Greg (Marianne), Tim (Terry), Maureen Glowacki (Stan), Michele Gallagaher (Terry) and the late Mary and Kevin McKeever; also survived by his brothers and sisters in-law Nancy McKeever, Paul (MaryAnn), Tom (Donna), Debbie (Steve), Christopher (Debbie), David (Meghan) and the late George Hector. and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat. 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Joseph's Preparatory School Football Program, 1733 West Girard Ave., Phila., Pa 19121 would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
