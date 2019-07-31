Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. "JOE" PARKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH M. "JOE" PARKER Notice
PARKER
JOSEPH M. "JOE"
On July 25, 2019, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Abington. Joe was a retired U.S. Air Force SMSgt and worked as a police officer for Abington Township Police Department from 1972–1998. Beloved husband of Ruth Ann (Goodrich) Parker. Devoted father of Sharon Warrington (Joseph) and Tracy Segal (Pavan). Loving grandfather of Joseph, Maya and Evan. Also survived by his sister Sally Tait (Jeff). Visitation beginning 9:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, Aug. 2, at CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME, 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsv-ille, with burial to follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now