PARKER
JOSEPH M. "JOE"
On July 25, 2019, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Abington. Joe was a retired U.S. Air Force SMSgt and worked as a police officer for Abington Township Police Department from 1972–1998. Beloved husband of Ruth Ann (Goodrich) Parker. Devoted father of Sharon Warrington (Joseph) and Tracy Segal (Pavan). Loving grandfather of Joseph, Maya and Evan. Also survived by his sister Sally Tait (Jeff). Visitation beginning 9:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, Aug. 2, at CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME, 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsv-ille, with burial to follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019