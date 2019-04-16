Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
STRANO
JOSEPH M.


April 13, 2019, suddenly. Son of the late Anthony and Josephine (nee Ragonese); loving father of Danielle Strano, Christopher (Lindsey), and Andrew Strano; beloved brother of Charles (Ginger), Anthony (Lisa), John (Gina); grandfather of Destinee, Isabella, Alyssa, Shea-Lynn, and Christopher Jr.
Joseph was a General Sales Manager in the car business for over 30 years and will be sadly missed by all who knew him
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday eve 6 to 9 P.M., and Thursday, 8:30 to 9 A.M., PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. (ample parking on premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Thursday, 10 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 8th and Montrose Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to a .

pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019
