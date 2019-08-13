Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
Aug. 11, 2019, of Wynnewood, Pa. devoted husband of Haryce (nee Schoenzeit). Beloved father of Andrew (Ruth) Waks, Robert (Beth) Waks and Rick (Laura) Waks. Dear Brother of the late Melvin Waks and the late Claire (Charles) Leavitt. Cherished brother-in-law of Babs Waks. Proud grandfather of Hilary, Helena, Larry, Wendy, Coby, Rachel and Dylan. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday August 14, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. The family will return to the Greenhill Apartments East Building TV Room Wednesday and again Thursday beginning at 4:00 P.M. at the Greenhill East Building Indian Creek Room. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
