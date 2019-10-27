|
ZIMMERMAN
JOSEPH M., SR.
On October 25, 2019. at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Joan D. (nee Downey); loving father of Barbara Gallagher (Craig), Joseph Jr. (Cathie), Ellen Zimmerman, Cathy Nazaruk (David), Mary Anne Zimmerman, Michelle Derer (Richard), and Matthew Zimmerman. Survived by 14 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren; brother of Melvina, Hannah, Charles, and the late Ruth and Jane.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Wednesday, 9 to 10 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Christ the King Church. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Holy Redeemer Lafayette, 8580 Verree Road, Phila. PA 19111, in his memory.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019