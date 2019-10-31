|
|
MATEKA
JOSEPH
On October 29, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Sullivan); father of Joseph, Stephen, Gregory, Susan, Kathleen Godio, Patricia Kaplan, Beth Anne Cardone, Dawn Stevenson, Bridgit Bennett, the late Michael Mateka and the late Dennis Worthington; and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, after 9 A.M., at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. Family appreciates memorial contributions to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107. Services provided by
GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME Inc. 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave.
215-743-7256
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019