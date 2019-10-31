Home

More Obituaries for JOSEPH MATEKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MATEKA

JOSEPH MATEKA Notice
MATEKA
JOSEPH


On October 29, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Sullivan); father of Joseph, Stephen, Gregory, Susan, Kathleen Godio, Patricia Kaplan, Beth Anne Cardone, Dawn Stevenson, Bridgit Bennett, the late Michael Mateka and the late Dennis Worthington; and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, after 9 A.M., at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. Family appreciates memorial contributions to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107. Services provided by

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
