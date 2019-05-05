McCLOSKEY

REV. JOSEPH W.

"Ret. Navy Cmdr"

Age 85, "Padre Joe" who served God and his country for 27 years as a Navy Chaplain passed away May 2nd, 2019. He was born and raised in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish and was a proud "2 Streeter" and former Mummer. In 1951 Joe graduated from Southeast Catholic Boys High School, went to Temple University, entered St. Charles Seminary and was ordained in 1961. Padre loved the Navy, passing on many stories from his time served on the Kitty Hawk and Saratoga.

Son of the late James and Julia (nee Flanagan) McCloskey. He is survived by his sister Marie Dougherty, nieces Julie Schuck and Marianne Shervin and nephews Jim, Patrick and Joe Dougherty. Reception of Father McCloskey will be at 9 A.M., Wednesday, May 8th, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.) Ardsley PA 19038, followed by a Visitation from 9:15 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. Concelebrated Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Principal Celebrant will be Bishop John J. McIntyre. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Father Joe requested donations to Good Shepherd School, 835 N. Hills Ave., Ardsley PA 19038 in memory of his nephew, Dennis P. Dougherty Jr., would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com







