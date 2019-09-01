Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
JOSEPH McGEEVER
McGEEVER
JOSEPH MICHAEL, JR.
Suddenly on August 28, 2019, at the age of 70. Loving brother of William (Missy), and Marlene Carr (Howard); beloved uncle of Gerard (Rose), Michelle Riley (Jerry), and Rachael; great-uncle of Ava, and Patrick.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday eve., 6 to 8 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), and Wednesday, 8:30 to 9:45 A.M., followed by his Service at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila. PA 19123, in his memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
