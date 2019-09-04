|
|
SARDELLA
JOSEPH MICHAEL
Of Havertown, passed away on August 31, 2019 at the age of 24. Graduate of Haverford High School. Adored son of Joseph and Ann (nee Gillane) Sardella. Loving brother of Michael and Angela Sardella. Loving grandson of Pasquale and Nancy Sardella and the late Michael and Mary Gillane. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, Sept 6th at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave. (corner of Wilson Ave. & Manoa Rd), Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will be held Thursday evening 6:00-9:00 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to a or to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019