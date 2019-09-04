Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave. (corner of Wilson Ave. & Manoa Rd)
Havertown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
105 Wilson Ave. (corner of Wilson Ave. & Manoa Rd
Havertown, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SARDELLA
JOSEPH MICHAEL SARDELLA

JOSEPH MICHAEL SARDELLA Notice
SARDELLA
JOSEPH MICHAEL


Of Havertown, passed away on August 31, 2019 at the age of 24. Graduate of Haverford High School. Adored son of Joseph and Ann (nee Gillane) Sardella. Loving brother of Michael and Angela Sardella. Loving grandson of Pasquale and Nancy Sardella and the late Michael and Mary Gillane. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Friday, Sept 6th at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave. (corner of Wilson Ave. & Manoa Rd), Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will be held Thursday evening 6:00-9:00 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to a or to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
