SELIGMAN
JOSEPH MORTON
age 94, died peacefully at his home on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne (Dion); his four children, Sharon Gomberg (Fred), Steven Seligman (Maria), Janet Mumma (Raymond), Anne Bauman (Bruce); his six grandchildren, Tori Falk (Robert), Maddie Gomberg, Rachel, Jennifer and Gregory Bauman; and his great-granddaughter, Carly Falk. Joe was born in Philadelphia on November 15, 1924 to Sophie and Arthur Seligman, the younger of two boys. He spent his depression-era childhood, living above his parents' candy store in the busy commercial district of Kensington where he developed his life-long appreciation of classical music listening to the radio with his father. Always a good student, Joe was accepted into the prestigious Boys Central High School, which required him to take an hour trip each way on the trolley and subway every day for classes. After graduating at age 17 in 1942, like many boys of his generation he enlisted in the military, but he was able to complete two semesters at Drexel University before his academic career was interrupted when he was called into active service in the Army Air Corp during WWII. Following basic training in Florida, Joe qualified to continue on to Radio Operator and Mechanics School in Illinois. After completing his courses, he traveled to England on the Queen Mary, which had been converted to a troop carrier during the war, sleeping in bunks 6 deep in the emptied swimming pool. From there he followed the invasion forces through France and into Germany supporting the 442nd Troop Carrier Command where he served as a Staff Sergeant until the end of the war. Upon returning home, Joe resumed his college education and graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Taking full advantage of the GI Bill, instead of immediately joining the work force, Joe indulged his love of learning and attended the University of Pennsylvania for an additional year taking courses in literature and philosophy, his true interests. Joe met his future wife, Adrienne Dion, on a blind date in 1953 and they married in February 1955. The 1950's was a time of growth for Joe and Adrienne's Family with the arrival of their daughter, Sharon, and son, Steven; followed in the 1960's with their daughters, Janet and Anne. The young family moved to Moorestown in 1965 where Joe resided until his death. The Moorestown house was the backdrop of the Seligman's active family and social life. Meanwhile, Joe's career took him from the Naval Air Development Center in Johnsville, PA to RCA (now a Lockheed Martin facility) in Moorestown, NJ where he spent 28 years rising to an executive-level position as the Director of Program Management Operations before retiring at age 62. Early retirement allowed Joe and Adrienne to travel the world and continue to attend the orchestra, opera, theater and ballet performances they enjoyed so much. Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was his greatest joy. Even in these last weeks, Joe's eyes would light up when he saw them. His love for Adrienne was unsurpassed. It was only his death that separated him from his wife of 64 years. Joe will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe's memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019