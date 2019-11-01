Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MUSIAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH "JOE" MUSIAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH "JOE" MUSIAL Notice
MUSIAL
JOSEPH "JOE"


Age 75, of Townsend, DE, and formerly of Somerdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. All Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Gift of Life Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit:

spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -