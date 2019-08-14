Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Ave
Morton, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Ave
Morton, PA
JOSEPH N. GUALTIERI


1953 - 2019
JOSEPH N. GUALTIERI Notice
GUALTIERI
JOSEPH N.
65, of Primos, PA, on August 10, 2019. Beloved son of Vincent and the late Lucy (Sulpizio). Loving father of Lisa and David; grandfather of Charlotte; brother of Maria (Ron) Montone-Lear. Also survived by 2 nephews, Paul Gualtieri and Andrew (Erica) Montone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 11 A.M., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, PA 19070, and to his Visitation, after 9:30 A.M., in the Church. Interment private.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
