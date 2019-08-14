|
|
GUALTIERI
JOSEPH N.
65, of Primos, PA, on August 10, 2019. Beloved son of Vincent and the late Lucy (Sulpizio). Loving father of Lisa and David; grandfather of Charlotte; brother of Maria (Ron) Montone-Lear. Also survived by 2 nephews, Paul Gualtieri and Andrew (Erica) Montone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 11 A.M., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, PA 19070, and to his Visitation, after 9:30 A.M., in the Church. Interment private.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019