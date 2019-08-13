Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
JOSEPH P. "JOE HEAD" BRENNAN Sr.

JOSEPH P. "JOE HEAD" BRENNAN Sr. Notice
BRENNAN
JOSEPH P. SR. "JOE HEAD"


Aug. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Puchalski). Devoted father of Joseph, Bridget (Terry) Coulter and Matthew. Also survived by 4 grandchildren: Joey, Jake, Lilly and Maddie. Dear brother of Peggy McGrogan and Mike Brennan. Joe was a retired Conrail engineer for 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednes-day 9:00 A.M. St. Anne Church until his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment private. Family prefers donations to Free to Breathe Lung Cancer Foundation, www.freetobreathe.org.

CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
