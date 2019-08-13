|
|
BRENNAN
JOSEPH P. SR. "JOE HEAD"
Aug. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Puchalski). Devoted father of Joseph, Bridget (Terry) Coulter and Matthew. Also survived by 4 grandchildren: Joey, Jake, Lilly and Maddie. Dear brother of Peggy McGrogan and Mike Brennan. Joe was a retired Conrail engineer for 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednes-day 9:00 A.M. St. Anne Church until his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment private. Family prefers donations to Free to Breathe Lung Cancer Foundation, www.freetobreathe.org.
