GUDONIS
JOSEPH P.
September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Rementer); devoted father of Joseph and Anna Marie Cartagena. Relatives and friends
are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 10 A.M., from St. Casmir Church, 324 Wharton St., Phila. PA 19147, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
