Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GUDONIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH P. GUDONIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH P. GUDONIS Notice
GUDONIS
JOSEPH P.
September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Rementer); devoted father of Joseph and Anna Marie Cartagena. Relatives and friends
are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 10 A.M., from St. Casmir Church, 324 Wharton St., Phila. PA 19147, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Share Online Condolences at
rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.