HEID
JOSEPH P.
93, on March 3, 2019, of West Chester and formerly of Wynne-wood, PA. Beloved husband of the late Julia M. (Sprague) Heid; loving father of Joe (Karen), Carol Griesemer (Bob), Kathy Heid, Stephen (Robin), Patricia Heid, and Elizabeth Thompson (Ansel); devoted grandfather of Jason, Nickie, Kevin, Julie, Dylan, Jake, Sophia, Sydney, and Samantha.
Joe was always ready with good humor and helpful advice. He was a lifetime avid baseball player, playing in the local over-30 league well into his sixties. Most of his engineering career was in the newly emerging aero-space and computer industries and he was awarded a U.S. patent for a hybrid analog/ digital computer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Monday, March 11, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem.
Arrg. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019