HENWOOD
JOSEPH P.
July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor T. (nee Yagecic) and father of Shawn, Jeremy, Jamie, Melanie and Jeanenne Henwood. Also survived by 10 grand-children, 6 great grandchildren, 1 brother and 8 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9 to 10:15 A.M. St. Martin of Tours lower Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19124 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Most Reverend Edward M. Deliman principal celebrant. Interment Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Martin of Tours Church at above address would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019