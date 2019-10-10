Home

Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Richard Church
18th and Pollock Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
18th and Pollock Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
JOSEPH P. MARAZZO Sr.

JOSEPH P. MARAZZO Sr. Notice
MARAZZO
JOSEPH P. SR.
Age 92, on Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Mento); loving father of Rita Marazzo Haines (Jack), Joan Marazzo (James Lepchuk), Marian Marazzo, Joseph Marazzo Jr., (Jane), and the late Rose Marazzo Wall (Thomas); also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9 A.M., St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts., Phila. PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Family requests donations to St. Richard Church.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
