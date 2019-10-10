|
|
MARAZZO
JOSEPH P. SR.
Age 92, on Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Mento); loving father of Rita Marazzo Haines (Jack), Joan Marazzo (James Lepchuk), Marian Marazzo, Joseph Marazzo Jr., (Jane), and the late Rose Marazzo Wall (Thomas); also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9 A.M., St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts., Phila. PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Family requests donations to St. Richard Church.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019