JOSEPH P. "WOLFIE" RUSSELLA

JOSEPH P. "WOLFIE" RUSSELLA Notice
RUSSELLA
JOSEPH P. "WOLFIE"
Suddenly August 23, 2019. Devoted father of J.P. and Julie Rusella. Loving son of Barbara and the late Joseph P. Russella. Dear brother of Rosemarie Schalalbeo, Donna and Rita Russella. Dear uncle of Angela, Stefanie, Erika and Luna. Joseph was an avid Phillies Fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday morning, 10 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., Phila., PA 19148. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Epiphany of Our Lord Church in Joseph's memory.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
