SMITH
JOSEPH P.
Of Voorhees, NJ. Passed away on June 28, 2019 at age 76. Beloved husband of Eleanor. Loving father of Joseph Smith (Elizabeth), Gregory Smith (Moira) and Timothy Smith (Heidi). Devoted grandfather of Claire, Grace, Kate, Charlie, Bridget, Aidan and Nolan. Dear brother of Ruth Bruestle (Fred), Paul Smith (Dolores), Peter Smith (Sandy), Alice George (Dave), Rosemary Kozak (Michael) and Caroline Fagan (Robert). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. While he had a long and successful career in finance, his passion was reno-vating our homes and working on his Corvettes and boats. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation 10 to 11:15 A.M. on Tuesday and to the Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 2, all at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd., Gibbs-boro, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019