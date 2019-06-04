Home

Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
JOSEPH PATRICK McCABE

JOSEPH PATRICK McCABE Notice
McCABE
JOSEPH PATRICK


On June 2, 2019, age 84, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Robinson) for 60 years. Devoted father of Regina "Jean" Grazel (Raymond), Michael (Susan), Linda Edwards (Daniel) and Thomas (Michele). Also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren; his brothers, John and Dennis; his sister, MaryJane Kabosius as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Patricia Hieber as well as his brothers, Jerome and Brian. His Viewing will be held Tuesday from 7:00-9:00 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. There will be a Viewing on Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 A.M. at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Catholic Relief Services www.crs.org or The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society www.nmcrs.org.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
