O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
JOSEPH R. CAVANAUGH Jr.

JOSEPH R. CAVANAUGH Jr. Notice
CAVANAUGH
JOSEPH R., JR.
82, of Medford, NJ, formerly of Springfield, PA, on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Baldwin and the late Rosemarie (nee: Freeberry) Cavanaugh, devoted father of Susan (James) Hampson, Kathleen (George) Hughes and his 4 stepchildren, Also survived by 4 grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and greats.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, April 25, 2019 10 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Thursday 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
