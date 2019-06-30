Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH NICOLETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH R. NICOLETTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH R. NICOLETTO Notice
NICOLETTO
JOSEPH R.


Of Cherry Hill, NJ died June 26, 2019. Age 85. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary; his 4 children Tom (Dorie), Judy (Dan), Larry (Dot) and Annie (Sam). Joe was a grandfather extraordinaire to Lisa, Michelle, Caitlin, Nicole, Stefanie, Lindsay, Colette, Teresa, LJ, Madeleine , Samuel and Kate. Joe was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and his blended family Michael (Andrea), Jacqui, Nadia and 4 grandchildren. Joe was an active member of Christ our Light Church (formerly St. Peter Celestine) in many different capacities. He served as a Eucharistic minister at Cooper Hospital and was involved in the rehabilitation of homes through the Heart of Camden. Viewing Monday morning 9:15 to 10:45 A.M. in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Cherry Hill Food Pantry, 1463 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit: schetterfh.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now