NICOLETTO
JOSEPH R.
Of Cherry Hill, NJ died June 26, 2019. Age 85. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary; his 4 children Tom (Dorie), Judy (Dan), Larry (Dot) and Annie (Sam). Joe was a grandfather extraordinaire to Lisa, Michelle, Caitlin, Nicole, Stefanie, Lindsay, Colette, Teresa, LJ, Madeleine , Samuel and Kate. Joe was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and his blended family Michael (Andrea), Jacqui, Nadia and 4 grandchildren. Joe was an active member of Christ our Light Church (formerly St. Peter Celestine) in many different capacities. He served as a Eucharistic minister at Cooper Hospital and was involved in the rehabilitation of homes through the Heart of Camden. Viewing Monday morning 9:15 to 10:45 A.M. in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Cherry Hill Food Pantry, 1463 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit: schetterfh.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019