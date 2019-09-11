Home

On Sept. 6, 2019, age 87. Husband of the late Anne M. (nee Mathiasen), father of Michael (Debbie), Daniel (Ginny), and Eric (Leta). Also survived by nine grand-children, 14 great grand-children, two sisters, and 10 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at All Saints Church, 535 Haws Ave., Norristown, PA 19401. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory to All Saints Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
