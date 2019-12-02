|
SPYCH
JOSEPH R.
NOVEMBER 28, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband of Rosanne Spych (nee Morenko). Devoted father of Joseph (Lana), Emily (Mark), Kellyann Conway (James), John (Debbie) and MaryElizabeth Lythgoe (Robert). Loving Pop-Pop of Megan (Andrew), Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Lilly, Sean, Bobby, Caroline, Lindsay, Ashley, Renat and Krystyna. Dear brother of Thomas Spych and Linda Cuttic. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Thurs. Dec. 5th, from 6 to 8 PM at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. or on Fri. Dec. 6th from 9:15 - 10:15 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ln., Bryn Mawr, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bryn Mawr Fire Company Scholarship Fund, 901 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352.
