Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
JOSEPH SPYCH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John Neumann Church
380 Highland Ln.
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
380 Highland Ln.
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
West Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SPYCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH R. SPYCH


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH R. SPYCH Notice
SPYCH
JOSEPH R.


NOVEMBER 28, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband of Rosanne Spych (nee Morenko). Devoted father of Joseph (Lana), Emily (Mark), Kellyann Conway (James), John (Debbie) and MaryElizabeth Lythgoe (Robert). Loving Pop-Pop of Megan (Andrew), Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Lilly, Sean, Bobby, Caroline, Lindsay, Ashley, Renat and Krystyna. Dear brother of Thomas Spych and Linda Cuttic. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Thurs. Dec. 5th, from 6 to 8 PM at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. or on Fri. Dec. 6th from 9:15 - 10:15 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ln., Bryn Mawr, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bryn Mawr Fire Company Scholarship Fund, 901 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now