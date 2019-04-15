|
|
ALI
JOSEPH S.
Age 84 of Clementon, passed away on April 12, 2019. Loving husband of Rita (nee-DiGenova) devoted father of Joseph (Ellen), Michael (Leslie), Stephen (Carolyn) and Maria Ali. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Rosemary Bocchi. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing and Visitation Tuesday Evening 6-8 P.M. at EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC 712 N White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084. Wednesday Morning a Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Hope Parish St Agnes Church 701 Little Gloucester Rd Blackwood, NJ 08012 from 11 to 12 P.M.. Mass at 12P.M. Burial to follow at St Joseph Cemetery Chewslanding, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019