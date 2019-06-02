|
|
BEKELJA
JOSEPH S.
Age 81, of Collegeville PA, on May 29 beloved husband of Barbara (Uram) Bekelja, devoted father of Joseph S. (Nicole) Bekelja IV and loving grandfather of Joseph S. Bekelja V. Relatives and friends are invited 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wed., June 5 to the URBAN FUNERAL HOME, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk, Ambler, PA and on Thurs. June 6 at 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville PA. Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in Joe's memory to the Sisters of the Visitation, 5820 City Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19131 or Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org .
Photos and Tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019