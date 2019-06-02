Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Age 81, of Collegeville PA, on May 29 beloved husband of Barbara (Uram) Bekelja, devoted father of Joseph S. (Nicole) Bekelja IV and loving grandfather of Joseph S. Bekelja V. Relatives and friends are invited 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wed., June 5 to the URBAN FUNERAL HOME, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk, Ambler, PA and on Thurs. June 6 at 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville PA. Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in Joe's memory to the Sisters of the Visitation, 5820 City Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19131 or Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org .

Photos and Tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
