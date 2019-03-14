|
|
SAMOST
JOSEPH
Age 92, on March 12, 2019. Survived by his wife Iva, (nee Levitt), children Ellen, Stephen and Linda (Ira), brother David, sisters Claire and Gladys, and grandchildren Mariah, Albert, Abraham, Noah (Isa), Raphael and Jonah. Funeral on Friday, 12 Noon, at GOLDSTEINS' 6410 N. BROAD ST., PHILA. followed by interment at Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva/ Visitation on Fri. 6 to 9, Sat. 1 to 5 and Sun. 3 to 8 at his late residence in Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Iva and Joseph Samost Foundation 230 Cooper Rd. W.Berlin NJ 08091. Please send stories, memories, and photos :
[email protected]
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019