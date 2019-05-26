DRENNAN

JOSEPH T., III

Age 74, died Monday at the Coatesville VA Medical Center

after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). A memorial service will be held at St. Norbert's Church in Paoli in June. Dates and times will be listed on the Donahue Funeral home website as they become available.

Joe was born October 1, 1944 in Abington, Pennsylvania, the eldest of Joseph and Ellen (Benner). He was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Prep and St. Joseph's University. Joe is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star, the Navy Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service medal.

On May 21, 1977, Joe married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mullarkey. He spent over 30 years in the banking industry as an executive in commercial, consumer and strategic planning. He is the former partner and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Capital Management.

Joe was passionate about his philanthropic work with the Calcutta House, an assisted living facility for the homeless living with HIV/AIDS in the Philadelphia area, as well as his position on the Board of Directors of the United Bank of Philadelphia. What Joe enjoyed most was sitting on the porch of his Bald Head island home with his family and friends, 2 fingers of scotch, and a cigar.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, 5 children, J. Scott Drennan (Illaria), William Scott (Mikael), Matthew Drennan, Meghan Scott (Lisa), and Elizabeth Drennan Bisland (Angela); his 8 grandchildren, Maria Luna, Gaia, Madison, Luka, Neko, McKay, Gabriel, and Christian; his 4 siblings, Christine Benigno, William Drennan, Mary Drennan, and Thomas Drennan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coatesville VA Medical Center Hospice, Voluntary Services, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320.

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019