McCONAGHY
JOSEPH T.
Age 75, of New Hope, passed away on April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Nolan) and loving father of Michael (Michelle), Mark (Christa) and Matthew (April); and loving companion to Kay Cuccinotta. Devoted grand-father to Liam, Erin, Sean, Mykala and Joshua. Dear brother of Jim McConaghy, Jane Flannery and the late Jill Daley and Jack McConaghy.
Family and friends are invited to Joseph's Life Celebration, from 10 to 11 A.M., Friday, April 12th, at the Church of St. Martin of Tours, 1 Riverstone Circle, New Hope PA 18938 and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The (4899 Belfort Rd., Ste. 300, Jackson-ville FL 32256, are appreciated).
