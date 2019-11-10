|
MURPHY
JOSEPH T.
75 yrs old, peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Formerly of Phila. of Havre de Grace, Md. Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Beloved Husband for 37 yrs. to Frances (nee Severn) Murphy loving Father of Tara (Kyle) Richards, Megan (Michael) Greco and Michael (Jennifer) and Neil Stahl. Cherished Grandfather of Samuel, Ethan, Mikey, Victoria, Maxwell, Wyatt and Quinton. Son of the late Josephine (nee Loughran) and Joseph Murphy Wonderful brother of Lorrie, Jeannie, Patrick and the late Michael. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in CHURCH Wednesday 10:00 to 11:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128 Int. Calvary Cemetery. Please send donations in Joe's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., st.#350, Hunt Valley,Md. 21031.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH,Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019