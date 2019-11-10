Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH T. MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH T. MURPHY Notice
MURPHY
JOSEPH T.


75 yrs old, peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Formerly of Phila. of Havre de Grace, Md. Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Beloved Husband for 37 yrs. to Frances (nee Severn) Murphy loving Father of Tara (Kyle) Richards, Megan (Michael) Greco and Michael (Jennifer) and Neil Stahl. Cherished Grandfather of Samuel, Ethan, Mikey, Victoria, Maxwell, Wyatt and Quinton. Son of the late Josephine (nee Loughran) and Joseph Murphy Wonderful brother of Lorrie, Jeannie, Patrick and the late Michael. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in CHURCH Wednesday 10:00 to 11:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128 Int. Calvary Cemetery. Please send donations in Joe's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., st.#350, Hunt Valley,Md. 21031.

Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH,Inc.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now