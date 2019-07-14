|
|
RAUSCHER
JOSEPH T. SR.
On July 10, 2019, of Phila., Age 76. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Drew). Devoted father of Joseph T. Jr. (Barbara), Kristen Artillio (Darren), Jennifer Gibbons (Sean) and Kelly Hanna (Matt); 8 grandchildren; brother of Mary Ann Skrocki, Elizabeth Bier and Margaret McBride. Funeral Service Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 A.M. at St Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Road, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 9-11 A.M. at Church. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019