|
|
SULLIVAN
JOSEPH T. "JT"
On Sept. 26, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 80. Beloved husband of Susanne (nee Mason). Devoted father of Amy Gale (Larry), Laura Sissick (Rich) and the late Rachel Sullivan. Brother of Robert, Richard, Gerardine and the late Louis Sullivan. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Gunnar and August. Visitation Sat. Oct. 5th, 10-10:45 A.M. at Messiah United Methodist Church, 527 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Masonic Service 10:45 A.M. and Memorial Service 11 A.M. all at Church. Int. private. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill or Fox Chase Cancer Center.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019