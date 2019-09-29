Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
527 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
527 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah United Methodist Church
527 Ridge Pike
Lafayette, PA
JOSEPH T. "JT" SULLIVAN


1939 - 2019
JOSEPH T. "JT" SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN
JOSEPH T. "JT"
On Sept. 26, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 80. Beloved husband of Susanne (nee Mason). Devoted father of Amy Gale (Larry), Laura Sissick (Rich) and the late Rachel Sullivan. Brother of Robert, Richard, Gerardine and the late Louis Sullivan. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Gunnar and August. Visitation Sat. Oct. 5th, 10-10:45 A.M. at Messiah United Methodist Church, 527 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Masonic Service 10:45 A.M. and Memorial Service 11 A.M. all at Church. Int. private. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill or Fox Chase Cancer Center.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
