WILLIAMS
JOSEPH T.
Of Havertown on October 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janice Ann (nee Ranslear). He is survived by his children: Mary Grace Wynne (Dave), Carol Ann Lagerman (Phyllis), Janice Lee Hoppenrath (James), Thomas Joseph Williams (Kate) and 6 grandchildren. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Monday followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Delaware County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 183, Newtown Square, PA 19073
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019