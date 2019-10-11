Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane,
Havertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH T. WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH T. WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS
JOSEPH T.


Of Havertown on October 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Janice Ann (nee Ranslear). He is survived by his children: Mary Grace Wynne (Dave), Carol Ann Lagerman (Phyllis), Janice Lee Hoppenrath (James), Thomas Joseph Williams (Kate) and 6 grandchildren. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Monday followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Delaware County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 183, Newtown Square, PA 19073

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now