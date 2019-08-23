|
|
WILLS
JOSEPH T.
Age 69, of Southwest Philadelphia passed away at home on August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Blarsky); dear father of Mellisa Russell (Gary); dear brother of William Wills, Beverly Gallozzi and Peggy Zelinski also survived by three grandchildren Jackson, Mia Grace and Zachary and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Joe was a longtime employee of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and an active member of AFSCME 1971 where he was a longtime Union Representative. An avid Philadelphia sports fan he was an Eagles season ticket holder going to games since Franklin Field, he enjoyed every season and was thrilled to see the Eagles bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia. Joe worked at The Morton School in Southwest Phila. once he retired as a liaison between the parents and the principal and was very involved with the students.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at Cavanagh's Sunday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the www.diabetes.org would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019